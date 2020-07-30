Four hospitalized after drive-by shooting on Detroit's east side

Four people were injured by gunfire in an east Detroit drive-by shooting late Wednesday night.

Around 10:40 p.m. on the 5200 block of Canton, three men and one woman were standing outside when a vehicle pulled up and started shooting.

All four victims were hurt and hospitalized.

Three of them were transported to local hospitals by medics, while the fourth was privately conveyed to the emergency room.

Two victims are now in critical condition, while the other two are listed as stable.

Police have no ID on the shooter and are asking for help in locating suspects.

If you have any information, you're asked to contact police.