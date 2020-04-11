Four Kroger workers pass away from COVID-19 complications, officials say 

The Kroger company announced the passing of four Kroger employees, due to COVID-19.

The following is a statement from Kroger Co. President Ken DeLuca:

“We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of four Kroger family members who worked at our stores in Northville (425 North Center), Troy (3125 John R), Grosse Pointe (16919 Kercheval), and Livonia (30935 5 Mile Rd), Michigan. We are mourning along with their families during this extraordinarily difficult time.”

DeLuca went on to say Kroger is currently coordinating with local health departments and taking steps to support and safeguard their associates and customers.

The company is also employing rigorous sanitation and social distancing procedures in all facilities, DeLuca said.

Lastly, Kroger is encouraging all its associates to wear masks and gloves.