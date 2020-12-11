Four Michigan congressmen, 15 GOP state lawmakers support lawsuit to invalidate state's election

Several state and congressional Republicans from Michigan have thrown their support behind the latest effort to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

U.S. Reps. Jack Bergman, Bill Huizenga, John Moolenaar, and Tim Walberg, four of the six Republicans from Michigan have signed a brief supporting a lawsuit from the Texas Attorney General that alleges four states unconstitutionally changed their election laws.

The lawsuit asks the U.S. Supreme Court to invalidate the results from Michigan, Georgia, Wisconsin, and Pennsylvania, four states that voted for Democrat Joe Biden in November.

US President Donald Trump listens during a Medal of Freedom ceremony for retired football Lou Holtz in the Oval Office of the White House December 3, 2020, in Washington, DC.

So far, more than 100 Republicans in Congress have offered public support for the unprecedented lawsuit, as well as 17 attorneys general and 15 state lawmakers from Michigan.

"...as members of Congress, we are saying that the potential for these states to have violated the constitution - about how elections are run and how we see electors to the electoral college chosen by the states, that ought to have a hearing," said Huizenga in a video posted to his Facebook page Thursday.

"What the Texas lawsuit is really focusing on is the process," he added.

Huizenga said he was concerned with how Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson mailed out absentee ballot applications, something he said he believes was unlawful. A Michigan court said it was legal earlier in the year.

In addition to the 4 U.S. Reps., another 15 state GOP lawmakers from Michigan's legislature have also indicated support for the lawsuit.

They include Daire Rendon, Julie Alexander, Matt Maddock, Beth Griffin, John Reilly, Gary Eisen, Joe Bellino, Bronna Kahle, Luke Meerman, Doug Wozniak, Michele Hoitenga, Brad Paquette, Greg Markkanen, Jack O’Malley and Rodney Wakeman.

Among the most notable Michigan Republicans to disavow the latest moves is outgoing Rep. Paul Mitchell, who along with Fred Upton has spoken critically of the efforts to overturn Michigan's results. Mitchell tweeted "apparently I have failed the Trump won 'loyalty tests' thoroughly" in response to a tweet on Wednesday.

Attorney General Dana Nessel has called the Texas lawsuit "without factual foundation and without a valid legal basis."

“The base of Texas’s claims rests on an assertion that Michigan has violated its own election laws. Not true,” the filing states. “That claim has been repeatedly rejected in the federal and state courts in Michigan, and just yesterday the Michigan Supreme Court rejected a last-ditch effort to request an audit. Not only is the complaint here meritless, but its jurisdictional flaws abound and provide solid ground to dispose of this action.”

Several other election officials have expressed similar criticism concerning the lawsuit.