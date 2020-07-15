Four suspects wanted in two different Washtenaw County shootings

Investigators in Washtenaw County need your help to find the suspects in two different shootings. One of the victims was a 6-year old child.

The first shooting happened on MacArthur Boulevard in Superior Townshi on July 7 when three suspects left a townhouse and allegedly fired 20 shots at a group of people.

One person was hit and a 6 year-old boy was grazed by a stray bullet while at home. Both are expected to be okay, but the suspects got away.

Then on Tuesday two men began shooting at each other in the same apartment complex. One of them was wounded but will survive.

Advertisement

If you know who any of these people are, please call the Washtenaw Sheriff's Department 734 973-7711, you can remain anonymous.