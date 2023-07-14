FOX 2 viewer adopts Jack from Detroit Dog Rescue - where he spent over 500 days

This is Jack - and for 500 days - he's been waiting. He arrived at Detroit Dog Rescue on January 30th of 2022.

And more than 500 days later - he's still there carrying around his corn-on-the-cob toy, sampling a Frisbee full of peanut butter, and looking for a forever home.

"People pass him over, but he is a fantastic dog," said Kristina Rinaldi, Detroit Dog Rescue.

There is too much excitement to sit. On this day Jack was at the FOX 2 studio - raising awareness about the need for foster homes and forever homes. There are so many larger dogs who are simply being overlooked - and left behind.

"We said - what is going on in shelters in this country?" Rinaldi said. "Adoption rates are down - euthanasia rates are up, and in a post-pandemic world - less people are adopting."

Rinaldi is the executive director of Detroit Dog Rescue. Remember when everyone was adopting during the pandemic? She says - not anymore.

"They're going through job changes or they're going through housing changes," she said. "Inflation has definitely taken a toll on households where right now, people aren't as eager to bring in a new pet or a new expense, so pets are staying in shelters longer."

Rinaldi says it's happening across the country, and it's just not healthy for the animals.

"Dogs are not meant to be in a shelter for 500 days - for 300 days - they are not meant to stay here," she said.

Which is why it's so important to get Jack and dogs like him - out of the shelter - and into a home. How could you not love this guy?

"He walks fantastic on a leash, he loves snacks, he loves to cuddle," said Jaclyn Ermoyan, volunteer coordinator, DDR.

After seeing Jack on live at 11 a.m., a FOX 2 viewer adopted him!

His days in the shelter are officially over - and he's finally headed home with his new dad, Will.

Congratulations, as Kristina Rinaldi loves to say - go be great.

We are so grateful to Jack's new family and so excited for them. Now that Jack's adopted - what about all of those other pups waiting for forever homes?

For more information - to volunteer or donate - just log on HERE for the DDR.



