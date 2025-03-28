Frankenmuth police investigating report of man exposing himself at Splash Village water park

article

The Brief Frankenmuth police are investigating a report of a man exposing himself at Splash Village on Thursday. The woman who reported the incident said the man pulled out his genitals in front of a young boy inside the water park. Police said there was no sufficient evidence to make an arrest.



An investigation is ongoing after a report of a man exposing himself at Zehnder's Splash Village in Frankenmuth on Thursday.

Police received a report around 12:55 p.m. about a man allegedly exposing himself at the water park. Officers spoke to the person who contacted them, the man, and witnesses. They also reviewed security footage and determined that there was not enough evidence to make an arrest.

The backstory:

The woman who reported the incident to the police posted about it on social media. According to her post, she allegedly witnessed a man pulling out his genitals and telling a young boy to look.

She went on to write that she had a confrontation with the man before staff responded to the area where the alleged exposure happened and spoke with the man. In her post, the woman said that security guards laughed at her and told her they would not call police. Splash Village has not commented on the incident, and these allegations have not been confirmed.

The woman said she then called 911 and made a police report. She said the man told police he was showing his grandson a wart on his inner thigh. It is not clear if the man was with his grandson or was visiting the water park alone.

What they're saying:

The Frankenmuth Police Department released a statement regarding the incident.

"The department takes all complaints seriously and conducted a thorough initial investigation. The current evidence does not provide sufficient grounds for an arrest. This investigation remains open and is ongoing. At the conclusion of the investigation, the case will be reviewed by the Saginaw County Prosecutor's Office. Information will be updated as it becomes available," police wrote.

The department went on to say that "the Frankenmuth Police Department and Splash Village are committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of all individuals in our community."

What's next:

Anyone with information is asked to contact Frankenmuth police officer Mike Mitin at 989-652-8371, extension 194.