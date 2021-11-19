Free chicken for a year? How to win it at Highland Park's new Church's Chicken

article

The grand opening of a new Church's Chicken in Highland Park comes with some benefits for those that are willing to get there early.

The first 45 customers at Church's Chicken on Woodward Avenue in Highland Park will be awarded coupon booklets that are filled with free offers for a number of chicken orders. A release announcing the new restaurant and the business's 45th anniversary says the booklet is valued at $250.

Customers may begin lining up at 8 a.m.

"This is an exciting time for Church’s Chicken as we continue to refresh our Michigan restaurants with even bolder Texas-inspired design," said Sam Askar, CEO of QSR Group in a release. "We can’t wait for our guests to experience the same Down-Home Flavor at our new, upgraded Highland Park location that has been enjoyed nationwide for nearly 70 years."

Five-dollar gift cards will also be handed out alongside two-piece combo meals.

Additionally, the company will donate 20% of grand opening proceeds to the Highland Park Jets Cheerleading Squad, who will be at the grand opening.

The restaurant's grand opening is accompanied by a revitalized look and feel of the eatery. A release says it will have "contemporary lighting, fresh exterior design and color palettes and the latest interior seating options."

The aim is to highlight the Texas-inspired cuisine with a dining experience to go along with it.

Advertisement

Operating hours will be 10 a.m. – 10 p.m.