Free COVID-19 testing available at SAY Detroit health clinic in Highland Park for limited time

Free testing for COVID-19 is available this week at SAY Detroit's family health clinic in Highland Park.

We're told hundreds of tests are available at the clinic at 211 Glendale, which is near Woodward and the Davison Freeway.

If you're in need of a test, you can drive up or walk up to the clinic. The test is free and you do not need any referal or prescription from a doctor.

Due to the limited number of tests, at this time the clinic is only testing people who have symptoms. Common symptoms for the coronavirus include coughing and fever.

"In Detroit, many people don't have access to a car [to be able to go to the drive-up testing sites] and we can't have a barrier to testing for all those people," said Dr. Richard Keidan from Detroit to Nepal. He says they have people ensuring social distancing and safety for the walk-up patients.

Several other nonprofits are involved to help fuel this mobile testing site.

"We're trying to eliminate the barriers from testing and really make it available for anybody who needs it," Dr. Keidan said.

The clinic is open from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays, and Friday from 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. Hours may expand as needed but the tests will be available until the clinic runs out.

Another opportunity for free testing in Detroit is also happening this week, Tuesday, April 28 only.

The Detroit Association of Black Organizations (DABO) is teaming up with Sinai Grace Hospital and Wayne State University to screen any citizen of the city, regardless of if their job is considered essential, whether they have symptoms or a prescription.

Originally scheduled to start at 8:30 a.m., the event runs will now start at 10 a.m. and run until 2:00 p.m. Tuesday at the Sheffield Center Complex on Grand River in Detroit. No appointment or insurance is necessary to get tested.

You can get more information on that event online here.

