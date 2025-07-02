Free firearm safety coming to Michigan state parks with mobile BB gun ranges
article
(FOX 2) - The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is bringing a mobile BB gun range to state parks this summer as part of a free firearm safety education program.
Those who visit the mobile range will receive firearm safety and target shooting instruction before having the chance to shoot a BB gun on the range. Pheasants Forever education and outreach coordinator and hunter safety instructor Matt Lefler will guide these lessons.
No reservations are needed and the instruction and shooting are free, but a recreation passport will be required to access the state parks.
Free firearm safety schedule
- Friday, July 11, 1 to 5 p.m. – Sleeper State Park in Huron County.
- Friday, July 18, 1 to 5 p.m. – Tawas Point State Park in Iosco County.
- Friday, July 25, 1 to 5 p.m. – North Higgins Lake State Park in Crawford County.
- Saturday, Aug. 2, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. – Bay City State Park in Bay County, during the Saginaw Bay Waterfowl and Outdoor Festival.
- Friday, Aug. 8, 1 to 5 p.m. – Rifle River Recreation Area in Ogemaw County.
- Friday, Aug. 15, 1 to 5 p.m. – Bay City State Park in Bay County.