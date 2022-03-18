Free pet microchip, vaccine clinic available for Detroit and Dearborn residents this weekend

article

Get your pets vaccinated and microchipped for free this weekend in Detroit.

A free clinic will be offered for Dearborn and Detroit residents at the Judith Caplan Phillips Pet Pantry on Sunday. Dog licenses will also be available.

The event from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. is first come, first served. If you have questions, call 1-866-MIHUMANE and select option 7.

Vaccines available:

Rabies (dogs and cats)

DAPP + LP4 (dogs)

Bordetella (dogs)

FVRCP (cats)