Free pet microchip, vaccine clinic available for Detroit and Dearborn residents this weekend

By Amber Ainsworth
Published 
Pets and Animals
FOX 2 Detroit
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Get your pets vaccinated and microchipped for free this weekend in Detroit.

A free clinic will be offered for Dearborn and Detroit residents at the Judith Caplan Phillips Pet Pantry on Sunday. Dog licenses will also be available.

The event from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. is first come, first served. If you have questions, call 1-866-MIHUMANE and select option 7.

Vaccines available:

  • Rabies (dogs and cats)
  • DAPP + LP4 (dogs)
  • Bordetella (dogs)
  • FVRCP (cats)