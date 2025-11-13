Free turkey at select Meijer stores: How to claim your free Thanksgiving entree

The Brief Meijer Market Stores, including locations in Royal Oak, Detroit, and Clarkston, are offering customers a free frozen turkey with any $75 purchase through mPerks. This specific free turkey deal is only valid at the smaller Meijer Market Stores and requires the turkey to be taken on the day of the qualifying purchase. Meijer is also offering discounted turkey prices at $0.49 per pound at all stores.



As Thanksgiving arrives, families are all looking for a good deal as they plan to feed families for the holiday.

With the Lions on FOX 2 and Thanksgiving meal on the table, you'll need to make sure you've got all the trimmings and sides and desserts. This year, Meijer is offering the turkey for free with a $75 purchase.

The offer is only good at Meijer Market Stores when using mPerks. The large-scale stores are not offering the same deal.

Meijer Market stores is offering the free frozen turkey at Woodward Corner Market with the purchase of $75. You can't ‘bank’ the purchase, you have to take the turkey that day when you spend $75.

Meijer says once the threshold of $75 is met, the cost of the turkey will be removed.

Alcohol, gift card purchases, and bottle deposits don't count toward the $75. Neither do prepaid debit cards and reload packs or taxes. In other words, you (mostly) have to buy food to get the free turkey.

This includes Woodward Corner Market at 13 Mile and Woodward Ave in Royal Oak, Rivertown Market on Jefferson Ave in Detroit, and Independence Market in Clarkston on Waldon Road.

The offer is NOT available at all Meijer locations.

Even though the free turkey with $75 purchase isn't available at all Meijer locations, you can still get a deal on your turkey at regular Meijer stores.

Meijer-brand frozen turkeys are $0.49 per pound.

Additionally, the Michigan-based retailer is marking down staples for the holiday between now and the end of the year.

"As a family-owned company, we understand the importance of holiday traditions like Thanksgiving dinner," said Meijer President & CEO Rick Keyes in a press release. "We're working hard to provide low prices on turkey and holiday staples so our customers can enjoy a special meal with their family and friends without having to worry about the cost."

Meijer is offering more than 90 store-brand items at discount, including these prices, through Dec. 31:

Meijer Whole Kernel Golden Sweet Corn or Green Beans: $0.49

Meijer Turkey or Chicken Stuffing Mix: $0.99

Meijer 100% Pure Canned Pumpkin or Jellied Cranberry Sauce: $1.09

Meijer Crescent Rolls, Cinnamon Rolls and Biscuits: $1.49

Meijer Pie Crust: $1.99

Meijer Light Brown Sugar, 2-pound bag: $1.99

Meijer All-Purpose Flour, 5-pound bag: $2.19

Meijer Pure Granulated White Sugar, 4-pound bag: $2.89

Find all items listed in the promotion at meijer.com

Meijer isn't the only retailer offering deals. Major retailers including Amazon, Walmart, ALDI, and Sam’s Club also rolled out wallet-friendly Thanksgiving meal deals this year.

Amazon's deal is $25 to feed a family of five - including a Butterball turkey and classic sides. ALDI's deal is $40 to feed 10 people, which includes a 14-pound turkey.

Walmart has unveiled its 2025 Thanksgiving Meal Basket, offering families an affordable meal to serve 10 at $4 per person.