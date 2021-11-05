Freezing overnight but a warm-up is coming

It's freezing tonight! Lows near 32 degrees, wind chill in the upper 20s! Good thing the wind overnight is mainly on the light side.

After highs Friday in the 40s, Saturday will be the start of a warming trend. With sunny skies courtesy of high pressure and a south wind, temperatures will be near 52.

Saturday overnight will still be cold, just a little milder: 36 Don't forget to set your clocks back and check your smoke alarm batteries as we say goodbye to Daylight Saving Time.

Still dry Sunday with highs near 60! The overnight low improves too, with lows back in the 40s (42).

Monday is the warmest day of the new week with highs near 61, low 44, and dry.

Increasing clouds Tuesday with a slight chance for rain late. 60/44

Little cooler Wednesday, variably cloudy, 56/45

Veterans' Day Thursday is windy and milder 59/47

Chance for rain Friday, windy and cooler 55/39

