Frenchtown Township hit by EF-1 tornado in Thursday's storms

One of the hardest hit areas from Thursday night's storms were the southern suburbs including Newport and Frenchtown Township.

The National Weather Service declared an EF-1 tornado in Frenchtown with winds topping 100 miles per hour.

"No injuries, no fatalities, and no firefighter injuries," said Fire Chief Wendy Stevens, Frenchtown Township Fire.

It’s hard to believe – when you take a bird’s eye view of this mobile home park in Frenchtown Township.

Dozens of mobile homes damaged, one even rolled over, smashing another – and crushing a gas main causing a gas leak, then an evacuation.

"It just rocked the whole trailer I'm surprised it didn't tear down the walls," said Andrew Rastelli, Frenchtown Villas resident.

"It was scary, I have a little girl to protect," said Journey Guy.

There aren’t many places to hide, inside the Frenchtown villas - and for one mom and daughter, it was agonizing.

"Craziest wind I've ever seen in my life," said Mike Laura.

He has three little ones, who he packed in a bathroom during the storm.

"We have a big willow tree in our yard that thing was bent over," he said. "I'm surprised it's still standing."

"It's something i have never experienced before."

Monroe County emergency operation dispatchers fielded some 215 calls between 10 and 11 p.m. Thursday.

First responders got little to no sleep.

"As far as what happened here, we were blessed," Stevens said. "This could have been a lot worse when you see the damage last night."

Police, fire and dispatchers’ bravery were recognized Friday, as Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist surveyed the damage.

"I know for folks, the mental and emotional strain of this," Gilchrist said. "Not to mention the financial (strain) will be significant."



