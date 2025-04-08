Flint man convicted of sexually assaulting child while dating her mother

article

The Brief A Flint man was convicted of first-degree criminal sexual conduct for sexually abusing his partner's daughter. Authorities said David Sampson lived with the girl's mother when the abuse happened. He faces up to life in prison.



A Flint man who sexually abused his partner's daughter could spend the rest of his life in prison.

David Ryan Sampson, 34, was convicted by a jury Monday of three counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct.

The backstory:

According to a press release from the Genesee County Prosecutor's Office, Sampson lived with the victim's mother for about six years and did "questionable acts" to the child during that period. The victim was younger than 10 at the time.

Police learned about the sexual abuse in 2022 after the victim told a friend about a recent sexual experience and the friend's father overheard. When questioned by the father, the victim confirmed that what had happened involved Sampson. The victim's mother was alerted and police were called.

During trial, it was revealed that Sampson would often give the victim marijuana and alcohol before assaulting her at various locations, including his home, Stepping Stone Falls in Flint, and Kelly Lake in Burton.

"This case involves the appalling acts of a grown man who took advantage of a young girl who had looked up to him as a father figure," Leyton said. "His behavior is illegal under the law and repulsive in the eyes of our community and he will be held accountable through a very lengthy prison sentence."

What's next:

Sampson will be sentenced on May 2.