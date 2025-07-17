Frentz & Sons Hardware in Royal Oak closing up shop

The Brief Frentz & Sons Hardware Co., Inc. in Royal Oak is winding down business after more than 90 years in business. The owners of the beloved Royal Oak hardware shop said they are putting the property up for sale. Economic realities and rising costs played a role.



Big picture view:

Announcing on social media about their plans to shut down, Frentz & Sons Hardware Co., Inc said they are putting their property up for sale.

In operation since 1932, the owners say the decision to sell the business was not made lightly. They attributed "changing economic realities, rising costs, and the challenges of running a small business in today’s environment factored into this decision."

The owners also admitted they are nearing their retirement years and are ready to start the next stage.

What they're saying:

Posting on Facebook Thursday afternoon, the hardware store said the task of helping others with their own projects was also a favorite part of the job.

"We’ve always prided ourselves on having what you need, especially regarding the unique hardware and knowledge that older homes require. But more than that, we’ve been proud to know so many of you by name, help with your projects big and small, and be a trusted neighbor in the community we love so much."

What's next:

While the property is for sale, there is no definite time when the store plans to close.

"We don’t yet know precisely what the future will hold. Still, we want you to know that as long as we can, we’ll be here to help with your hardware needs—with the same care, knowledge, and service you’ve always counted on," the post said.