Frequently asked questions about Michigan's 'Stay Home, Stay Safe' order

On March 23rd, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer ordered all residents to stay home except for essential services effective on March 24th. Since then we have fielded hundreds of calls of people asking for help answering their questions.

While we know not every question can be answered in one story, here are resources to address the six questions asked most by callers.

Unemployment

The state of Michigan is overwhelmed with the number of people filing for unemployment with 25,000 people trying to apply each hour.

If you’re filing for unemployment for the first time, it can be stressful and confusing – especially if you’re competing with the masses to get through on the phone line or use the state’s website.

We've built this helpful page about who can file, how to file, and what you need.

Stimulus Questions Answered

Last week, Pres. Donald Trump signed a record-breaking $2.2 trillion economic relief package.

Since then, we've received a lot of questions about who will get money, who won't, how much it will be, and more. We've attempted to answer those questions on this page here.

Non-essential businesses who compel employees to continue to work

When Gov. Whitmer ordered all essential businesses closed, we started receiving calls about what businesses are essential, what do I do if my work is not essential but they're making me show up anyway, and how do I know if my work is essential or not?

Gov. Whitmer clarified the order last week, saying that 'if businesses are not sure if they're life-sustaining, assume they are not'. She also threatened that businesses could lose their licenses or face stiff fines for violating the order.

So, what do you do if you think your employer is violating this order? File a complaint with the Attorney General's office here or by calling 517-335-7622

Businesses who don't take appropriate precautions for workers and/or customers

Another big question is this: what if my work is essential but my employer isn't doing enough to protect me?

By state order, essential businesses must follow CDC guidelines of maintaining social distancing, providing a clean workspace, and providing necessary items to maintain cleanliness. If your employer is violating these orders, File a complaint with the Attorney General's office here or by calling 517-335-7622

Hospital/nursing home/health facility complaints

Hospitals, nursing homes, and health care facilities are also required to follow the above CDC guidelines.

If you are hospitalized or know someone being treated that is not getting the appropriate care, contact The Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs or call 517-335-7622.

Eviction by motel owners/landlords during "shelter at home"

On March 20th, Whitmer banned evicting tenants who are unable to pay rent during the Coronavirus crisis. The order is in place through at least midnight on April 17th and is in place for people who rent a home or stay at a motel.

People who have been evicted or are facing eviction during this time should file a complaint with the local court or file a complaint with the Attorney General's office here or call 517-335-7622.

Some of this information has been provided by the Better Business Bureau Serving Eastern Michigan & the Upper Peninsula, a partner of the FOX 2 Problem Solvers.

For more information, you can contact them below: Tel: 248-799-0326 Fax: 248-356-5135bbb.org