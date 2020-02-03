Fresh, healthy morning eats at Leeza's Cafe in Farmington Hills

Leeza's Cafe in Farmington Hills is a diner that feels to many like home sweet home.

The restaurant has been in business for the past nine years at the corner of 13 Mile and Orchard Lake Road. You can consider Leeza Dawson the "mama bear" at the diner. She's always making customers feel at home while her husband runs the kitchen.

"The food is fresh. The vibe is really welcoming. Leeza's awesome, and everyone else that works here is awesome too," customer Sydney Coleman tells us.

The duo makes sure their customers have fresh, healthy eats.

For example, their oatmeal pancakes are made just with egg whites and oatmeal. That means no flour, no milk and no butter.

Another thing customers can't stop raving about is the avocado toast.

"Is the fresh avocado on multigrain, grilled tomato, then can choose the eggs any way you want. A feta cheese or goat cheese, your choice, with sweet balsamic," Leeza tells us.

You can find Leeza's Cafe at 29566 Orchard Lake Road. They're open 7 a.m. - 3 p.m. Monday - Saturday, and 8 a.m. - 3 p.m. on Sundays.