Friday News Hit: Dentists and vets reopen, salons and barbers eagerly await their turn, and another dog attack

You couldn't get closer to the risk of exposure from COVID-19 than in a dentist's office. The patient's mouth is open while the dentist and hygienists have their face directly above you for an extended period of time. While personal protective equipment is typically used during appointments at the dentists, your mouth doctor might have a little extra protection the next time you come in.

"We're going to look a little different. We're going to be coming in with masks, we'll be wearing masks at all times. When we're handling things we'll be wearing gloves," said Dr. Jeff Haddad in Rochester

There also won't be a waiting room in use. Patrons with an appointment will go through an entire screening process in their car before being called to come straight to the expert. After they leave, there will be extended periods of time before the next appointment that will be used to sanitize and wipe down the room.

Joining dentists on Friday are veterinarians who have, until Friday only done essential and necessary surgeries on pets. Rules lifted by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer last week allowed both medical specialists, as well as non-essential medical procedures to proceed with proper safety precautions in place.



Another industry also eager to start working are salons and barbershops, who have released its own plan to get back up and running safely. With the help of Michigan's Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs, a small coalition of cosmetic-based businesses have detailed steps that would enable them to balance both public safety and healthy business.

The Safe Salons for MI Coalition explains steps that would be taken which include sanitation practices, worker hygiene, social distancing, and personal protective equipment.

"Most of the tough aspects is the not knowing, when will we return," said Kendra Geralt, who runs a beauty salon our of Birmingham. "It is not just the act of getting a beauty service done. It is a lot of self-care. Mental health goes into that. We have rapport with our clients and they miss that and we miss them."

Members with the Alline Salong Group, which helped organize the coalition and already has experience reopening shops in Ohio say the restart process went smoothly.

"It's going quite well so far, so we wanted to do so in Michigan as well," said Lisa Dennison, Regional Director Alline salon group.

Ultimately, the decision lies with Whitmer, who offered a vague response when asked about potential opening dates for the industry.

"We've got to keep following the science," Whitmer reiterated. "I'm happy this group of leaders came together to promulgate what they think are best practices. They are certainly something we will examine and build in where it makes sense - as we reengage."

Another dog attack was also reported Thursday night when a pit bull managed to jump over his pen and into his neighbor's yard on Detroit's east side. Once out of their enclosure, the dog managed to bite the leg of a 13-month-old girl and injured a woman who is seven months pregnant.

"I understand that people have high regard for pit bull animals, but if you don't manage and take care of these dogs, when they are not around other humans, you have to prepare so you are looking out for the safety of your neighbor," said the victim's grandfather. The man, who has a license to carry a concealed pistol, fired shots until the dog stopped.

The man's granddaughter was taken to Detroit Children's Hospital of Michigan, while his pregnant daughter who was having stomach pains spent the night in the hospital. The dog was taken away by animal control.

Daily Forecast

After a hot and humid week, cooler temperatures are expected this weekend.

Rioters set Minneapolis police precinct on fire as protests reignite over George Floyd death

Mayor Jacob Frey said he made the call to evacuate police officers from the 3rd Precinct before rioters set the building on fire Thursday night as protests continued to boil over in Minneapolis after the death of George Floyd.

Police said officers were able to safely evacuate as rioters breached the perimeter and started a fire that spread through the building. Shortly after, city officials warned protesters to move from the building after receiving reports that gas lines may have been cut.