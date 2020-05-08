Friday News Hit: Ford, GM, FCA get the green light, the 6 steps to reopening Michigan, and new COVID-19 symptoms found in kids

Michigan's crawl back to normal took one of its biggest steps of the COVID-19 pandemic on Thursday when the governor gave the green light to the state's manufacturing sector to return to work. That includes Detroit's Big 3 automakers who will be free to reopen their plants on May 11. Momentum for a restart date had been growing for weeks as Ford and General Motors recalled skeleton crews back to their factories and the UAW union said it supported the safety measures put in place by the companies in an effort to protect workers.

Michigan's manufacturing takes up a bigger slice of the state's economic pie compared to most other states. The sector employs more than 628,000 workers and accounts for 20% of the non-governmental gross-domestic product in Michigan. It's why when the governor closed businesses like manufacturing, Michigan's unemployment skyrocketed to more than 25% - among the worst in the country.

Despite manufacturing's size in the state, logistically it's not the hardest profession to adapt to social distancing guidelines. There's no interaction between customer and worker. Most jobs can be done by one person and workers already wear personal protective equipment when operating machinery. That doesn't mean auto manufacturers aren't deploying best practices for safety, however. Temperature screening, factory sanitation, and contact tracing will all become norms of factory life.

"The safety of our workers is our top priority and I am confident that Michigan manufacturers are prepared to deliver on the worker protections included in today's order,” said John Walsh, President and CEO of the Michigan Manufacturers Association. “We believe the manufacturing industry has a big role to play in Michigan's economic recovery and we're ready to lead the way."

GM, Ford, and Fiat-Chrysler have all indicated a reboot of their plants to take place on May 18, started factories at 25% capacity and gradually increasing the load.

Michigan's relaxing on manufacturing announcement came the same day construction restrictions were lifted and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer extended the stay-home order. Along with the announcement came a colorful graphic that will serve as the state's reference point over the next few months.

It dictates an economic phasing in of the state that is encompassed across six steps. Starting with "Uncontrolled Growth" and ending with "Post-Pandemic." By the governor's assessment, Michigan is currently in step three: Flattening.

"We have to reengage like a dial, not a switch that goes on or off but a dial we can turn, and we can continue to turn the intensify up if everyone does their part. We have to remember the threat of a second wave is very real," she said.

To get to phase three meant cases and deaths had "declined for (an) extended period" there was "sufficient health system capacity in place." As Southeast Michigan's hospitals like Henry Ford, DMC, Beaumont free up beds, the state has seen its new case count peak and valley on a precipitous decline. The state reported 592 new cases on Thursday and 93 more deaths linked to COVID-19.

To get to phase four, which would allow other retail offices to reopen and small gatherings of people to form, the state would need to see deaths and cases "decline more sharply" and testing for the virus become more robust.

Coupling the state's gradual reopening is a growing understanding of the virus that everyone is at home trying to avoid. Among new developments that contextualize symptoms of COVID-19 is a new condition called Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome - a treatable sickness linked to the virus found in children. If it's not treated, however, the symptoms can advance rapidly.

"It is rare, however, it is becoming increasingly more visible in a sense that we had six new cases at the hospital today," said Dr. Rudolph Valentini.

There has been more than 20 cases in the past two weeks of the syndrome reported at the Children's Hospital of Michigan in Detroit. The development further complicates matters because most experts believed children might infect older individuals and those with underlying conditions, but themselves weren't necessarily at risk. This changes that.

"Their heart rate goes up, their blood pressure goes down, their heart stops functioning at a high level so they start to show signs of heart failure," said Valentini.

