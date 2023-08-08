Friendship Circle nonprofit provides support for individuals with special needs

The Friendship Circle is a non-profit organization that provides assistance to more than 3,000 individuals with special needs, offering support, friendship, and inclusion to those who often feel isolated.

With 40 unique programs allowing kids and adults to create, learn, connect, and grow, the Friendship Circle is a home away from home.

"We don't want anyone to be counted out," said Bassie Shemtov, the director of Friendship Circle. "This is an inclusive place where we believe strongly that every person in this community and every person in this world is here for a purpose, and we need everybody to make us all whole."

The Friendship Circle believes in creating a community that values friendship and acceptance and fosters the confidence and independence needed in the outside world.

The organization's annual fundraising event, the Walk 4 Friendship, will take place on Sunday, August 27th at the Friendship Circle's Farber Center in West Bloomfield.

The event starts with an uplifting opening ceremony, followed by a one-and-a-half-mile walk. After crossing the finish line, participants can enjoy a post-walk celebration with entertainment, activities, food, and more.

For more event information, visit the Walk 4 Friendship website.