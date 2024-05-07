Road rage shooting suspect in Sterling Heights wanted after leaving victim wounded

article

Sterling Heights police are asking for help in a recent road rage shooting that left a man wounded on Metropolitan Parkway.

A male passenger was wounded in the leg on eastbound Metropolitan Parkway west of Van Dyke, at 1:30 a.m. April 28.

While stopped at a light, an argument ensued between the people inside a blue Hyundai and the driver of a white SUV.

During the argument the driver of the white SUV pulled out a handgun and shot one round at the people in the Hyundai.

A male passenger of the vehicle was struck in the leg and then transported to the hospital in the Hyundai.

The driver of the white SUV, only described as a Black male, used a turnaround to travel back westbound on Metropolitan Pkwy, then went northbound on Van Dyke in an unknown direction from there.

The passenger of the Hyundai was treated for the gunshot wound to his leg, and has since been released from the hospital.

The Sterling Heights Police Department is looking for any information on this suspect vehicle and the driver.

Any information anyone may have, please contact Det. Campau from the Sterling Heights Investigations Bureau at 586- 446-2842.

