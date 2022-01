Hello gang. For the rest of Monday night, BRISK and VERY COLD with a low of 4. Outlying areas will drop below zero!

Tuesday: Partly sunny, brisk and cold with a high near 25.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, but not as harsh with a high of 37.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a high of 34.

Friday: Mostly cloudy, colder, and a high of 27.

Saturday: Cloudy with snow showers possible and a high of 26.

STAY WARM!

-Luterman

