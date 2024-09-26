FULL VIDEO: Farmington Hills Police release bodycam of standoff, shooting

A man who was shot by Farmington Hills Police remains in the hospital custody and is facing multiple felony charges after he held police at an hours-long standoff earlier this month. Now police have released cameras from the officers on scene as well as drone video that shows a sniper taking out the suspect.

Dejuan Patrick Evans, 32, was charged last week with three counts of assault with intent to murder, one count of firearm possession by a prohibited person, two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon, six counts of felony firearm second or subsequent offense, and one count of domestic violence.

The charges were in relation to the standoff at a home near Middlebelt and 12 Mile just before noon on Sunday, Sept. 15. Police said the man barricaded himself inside with children inside. As police arrived, they tried to get inside but Evans refused and pulled a rifle before firing it multiple times.

Officers surrounded the home and the children inside were able to escape. A short time later, Evans returned to the front door of the home and pointed the gun outside. That's when he was shot once by an Oakland County Sheriff's Officer sniper nearby.

Multiple angles show the encounters police had with a barricaded suspect who shot at officers multiple times during a standoff last week.

Evans was hospitalized and is in police custody while he's being treated for the gunshot.

"Law enforcement rushed into imminent danger, putting their own lives on the line, to save the lives of the victim and her children," said Prosecutor Karen McDonald. "I commend the quick thinking of law enforcement in bringing this extremely dangerous situation to an end. My office’s top priority is public safety, and we will prosecute individuals who threaten the safety of our community and the lives of others, including children and law enforcement officers, to the fullest extent of the law."

Farmington Hills police release video of the standoff and shooting

This week, police released a 7-minute long of how police arrived and responded to the scene.

In the video, a male officer and a female officer are at the front door of the home and spoke with the victim. The woman told the officers the suspect was armed and inside with multiple children. She then gave the officers the door code and then entered the front door as she went for safety.

The officers both drew their weapons and identified themselves as they went inside and up the stairs to the second floor. Once there, a man approaches and they order him to come out with his hands up. Instead, the man pulls a rifle and the officer fires multiple shots at him.

Both officers retreat as the suspect shoots several times in their direction.

"It looked like an AK (47)," the male officer said.

The female officer is ordering people to get back inside after the gunshots were fired.

"He's still got the f***ing kids in there," the female officer said.

In other videos, a dash camera shows a bullet going through the front window of a police car while a second dash cam shows officers taking cover behind a police SUV from gunshots.

The final video shows the man at the front door of the home. As he comes out, he's holding the rifle and points it towards his right with his back facing the glass door separating him from the outside. That's when the glass shatters as he's been hit by the sniper.

Police have not said where Evans was shot or provided an update on his condition.