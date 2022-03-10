Fundraiser for Novi splashpad honoring Jessica Starr being held in Auburn Hills

A partnership between the family of former FOX 2 Meteorologist Jessica Starr and the Novi Parks Foundation is hosting a fundraiser this weekend for a new splashpad at the city's Bosco Park.

On March 13, from 1-4 p.m. families are invited to visit Top Golf in Auburn Hills.

Tickets are $79 per person and include lunch, three hours of golf and a tournament. A cash bar and silent auction will also be up.

Following her death in 2018, family of Starr proposed a splashpad complete with rainbows, and 3,200 feet of weather-themed fun to honor her legacy. According to the city of Novi, the splash pad will include some design ideas from the Starr children, Noah and Riley.

"We wanted to have a place where her family could go and she could be remembered in a positive, happy, fun environment," Jessica's mother Carol told FOX 2 in September 2021. "One of the things her son and daughter said was a splash park so we thought what better place to be than with laughing, fun children and sunshine."

It won't be cheap to build, however. The project has a price tag of $400,000.

More information can be found here.