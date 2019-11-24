Funeral arrangements, vigil announced for fallen Detroit Police Officer Rasheen McClain

Funeral arrangements and a vigil have been announced for Officer Rasheen McClain, the Detroit Police officer who was killed in the line of duty Wednesday.

A vigil for Officer McClain will be held Monday, November 25 at 5:30 p.m. in the west lot of the 12th Precinct, which is on 7 Mile Road, just west of Woodward Avenue. Members of the public are welcome to attend.

Visitation for Officer McClain will be held on Wednesday, December 4 and Thursday, December 5 at the Fisher Funeral home in Redford from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The funeral service will be held on Friday, December 6 at Greater Grace Temple on 7 Mile Rd. in Detroit. The service will begin at 11 a.m., preceeded by family hour from at 10 a.m.

McClain was killed Wednesday while responding to a call to Wyoming near Chippewa with his partner Officer Phillippe Batoum-Bisse who was also shot and injured.

When the officers arrived on scene, they were told there was a suspect inside armed with a long rifle or a gun. McClain, a 16-year veteran, called for backup and he took charge.

Chief James Craig said he believes the 28-year-old suspect wanted to die at the hands of police.

The suspect has not yet been charged, but a warrant request has been given to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office. The suspect is also suspected in two other shootings in the days prior. The suspect has not yet been named.