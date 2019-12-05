Fustini’s roasted beet relish, roasted red bell peppers recipes

ROASTED BEET RELISH

Ingredients:

5 medium red beets

1/3 cup Fustini's Riserva Balsamic Vinegar

Fustini's Select Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Sea Salt

Preparation:

Preheat oven to 350⁰

Place beet on a cooking sheet and roast until toothpick tender.

Let beets cool completely, then peel.

Place beets in a food processor and blend with Fustini's Riserva Balsamic Vinegar until it reaches a smooth consistency.

Drizzle with your favorite Fustini's Select Extra Virgin Olive Oil.



ROASTED RED BELL PEPPERS

Ingredients:

4 Red Bell Peppers

Fustini's Select Frantoio Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Fustini's Organic Tuscan Specialty Spice Blend

Preparation:

Roast bell peppers over an open flame until skin is charred.

Please peppers in a sealed bowl for approximately 10 minutes to allow the skin to steam.

Rub off charred skin and remove seeds from the inside of the peppers.

Slice peppers into ½ inch wide strips and plate.

Sprinkle with Fustini's Organic Tuscan Specialty Spice Blend and generously drizzle with Fustini's Select Frantoio Extra Virgin Olive Oil.



AGED CHEESE & FRUIT PLATTER

Advertisement

Ingredients:

Any Sharp Aged Cheese or a combination of several

Fustini's Riserva Balsamic Vinegar

Preparation:

Cut and place cheese and fruit on a platter or Charcuterie board.

Generously drizzle with Fustini's Riserva Balsamic Vinegar

Recipes created by Chef Nikolas Bardt, Fustini's School of Cooking, Ann Arbor, MI

