Fustini's roasted beet relish, roasted red bell peppers recipes

ROASTED BEET RELISH

Ingredients:
5 medium red beets
 1/3 cup Fustini's Riserva Balsamic Vinegar
Fustini's Select Extra Virgin Olive Oil
Sea Salt

Preparation:
Preheat oven to 350⁰
Place beet on a cooking sheet and roast until toothpick tender.
Let beets cool completely, then peel. 
Place beets in a food processor and blend with Fustini's Riserva Balsamic Vinegar until it reaches a smooth consistency.
Drizzle with your favorite Fustini's Select Extra Virgin Olive Oil.


ROASTED RED BELL PEPPERS

Ingredients:
4 Red Bell Peppers 
Fustini's Select Frantoio Extra Virgin Olive Oil
Fustini's Organic Tuscan Specialty Spice Blend

Preparation:
Roast bell peppers over an open flame until skin is charred.
Please peppers in a sealed bowl for approximately 10 minutes to allow the skin to steam.
Rub off charred skin and remove seeds from the inside of the peppers.
Slice peppers into ½ inch wide strips and plate.
Sprinkle with Fustini's Organic Tuscan Specialty Spice Blend and generously drizzle with Fustini's Select Frantoio Extra Virgin Olive Oil.


AGED CHEESE & FRUIT PLATTER

Ingredients:
Any Sharp Aged Cheese or a combination of several
Fustini's Riserva Balsamic Vinegar

Preparation:
Cut and place cheese and fruit on a platter or Charcuterie board.
Generously drizzle with Fustini's Riserva Balsamic Vinegar

Recipes created by Chef Nikolas Bardt, Fustini's School of Cooking, Ann Arbor, MI
 