Gales of November: The Legacy of the Edmund Fitzgerald

The Brief The Edmund Fitzgerald sank 50 years ago this month, falling beneath the depths of Lake Superior and taking its 29 crew members with it. The legacy of the shipwreck doesn't begin with its sinking. The Fitzgerald was known as the queen of the fleet during its 17 years on the water. Since its disappearance on Nov. 10, the myths and memorials around the shipwreck have become one of the Great Lakes most iconic stories.



What sank the Edmund Fitzgerald?

The bulk carrier now lies at the bottom of Lake Superior, where it has rested for the last 50 years. While the Great Lakes have claimed thousands of ships throughout its storied maritime history, none are as famous as the Edmund Fitzgerald.

Launched in 1958 at the Great Lakes Engineering Works shipyard in River Rouge, it traversed the lakes for 17 years, moving iron ore from dockyards in Minnesota and Wisconsin to ports in Michigan and Ohio.

Then, on a fateful evening in November 1975, a storm that started over Oklahoma crossed the U.S. before meeting the Fitzgerald as it raced to safety during what was supposed to be its last of the season.

Since then, the shipwreck's legacy has grown from a simple reminder of the danger of sailing on the Great Lakes into a cultural marker that's celebrated with songs, memorials, stories, and even beer.

This week, FOX 2 is exploring the story behind the Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald ahead of the 50th Anniversary of its sinking.

The Fitzgerald's Final Voyage — Part 1

The Edmund Fitzgerald's final voyage started on Nov. 9 when it departed Superior, Wisconsin. Loaded with 26 tons of taconite pellets, the ship was bound for Detroit on what was supposed to be its final journey of the shipping season.

The five-day trip was one that the Fitzgerald made over 50 times a year. While the trip had started like any other voyage, a storm was brewing. It formed over Oklahoma before hurling itself toward the Great Lakes.

In a desperate bid to avoid the bad weather, the Fitzgerald - now sailing with another ship called the Arthur M. Anderson - altered course, taking the long way around the northern side of Lake Superior.

Around 1:40 p.m. on Nov. 10, Capt. Ernest McSorley issued a radio call that his vessel was rolling some. Outside, blistering winds and heavy snow pelted the Fitzgerald. Hours later, reports of damaged vents and broken fences came in.

Rather than hunkering down for safety and waiting out the storm, the Fitzgerald pushed on, using the Anderson as a guide to help navigate the waters.

The final message sent from the Fitzgerald came from its captain, who at 7:10 p.m. radioed, "We're holding our own."

It disappeared soon after.

