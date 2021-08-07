Garage fire destroys part of C & A Wood Products

According to the Hamtramck Fire department, around 2 pm on Saturday, there was a 911 call made about a garage fire at C & A Wood products.

Detroit and Hamtramck firefighters assisted in getting the fire out.

Fire investigators say the business was closed for the weekend, and they are investigating where and how the fire started.

"We’re assuming the building was locked up; it is occupied, so we’re assuming everything was locked up so unless there was a worker here earlier or if someone broke in, but it doesn’t seem like that was the case," said Mark Simmons, Acting senior chief of the Detroit Fire Department.

With the fire out, Simmons says his first concern is the firefighters who were struggling with the heat of the day and fire.

Officials say no one was hurt.