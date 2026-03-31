Garbage truck driver allegedly attacks teen, leading to charges and lawsuit

The Brief A garbage truck driver allegedly attacked a teen in Northfield Township March 5th on camera. A 17-year-old appeared to be punched repeatedly inside a minivan while on his way to Whitmore Lake High School. With the truck stopped in front of them, the man in orange ran up to the minivan, the two had words and the alleged assault began.



A 17-year-old who was allegedly assaulted by a garbage truck driver in Northfield Township has filed a lawsuit.

The backstory:

The alleged attack took place in front of his mother and 4-year-old brother. Flood Law is filing a lawsuit naming Duncan Disposal — and the driver — who was charged with assault.

Caught on camera, the garbage truck driver allegedly assaulted a 17-year-old. The shocking video was revealed due to the lawsuit in relation to this incident.

This incident allegedly took place March 5th when a woman named Doreen Whelon was taking her 17-year-old to Whitmore Lake High School with her 4-year-old with them.

They tried to get around a Duncan Disposal truck, a brief traffic incident happened, and then allegedly a verbal argument took place.

That’s when the video really starts off that was captured on a Ring doorbell. Allegedly you can see the 26-year-old driver run up to the minivan passenger side and attack the teen.

The teen said he suffered a concussion as well as a few other injuries. Northfield Township police did make an arrest at the scene.

The driver, Daniel Scot Arpi, was charged with assault and battery as well as damaging property.

"The 17-year-old child ended up suffering a concussion from this," said David Campine, Flood Law attorney. "He has a possibly fractured rib and he ended up spraining his ankle seemingly being stuck in the seat trying to get away from this gentleman reaching into the car and attacking him.

FOX 2: "What happened after the video? How did this thing end, did this guy just walk off?"

"At some point he got out of the window and went around toward the mom’s side and the mom was able to (drive off) and get a hold of police, and get police out to the area," Campine said. "The police were there and he kind of winked at them almost like an ‘Oh well, you asked for this,’ type thing."

FOX 2 contacted Duncan Disposal for a statement. the owner said that the driver was terminated immediately.

What’s next for the lawsuit? Duncan Disposal will need to respond to that within a given amount of time.