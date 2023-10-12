Expand / Collapse search

Garden City bar seeks donations for Thanksgiving dinners for seniors

By Amber Ainsworth
GARDEN CITY, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Sports Venue in Garden City is again planning to serve seniors free Thanksgiving dinners and is asking for donations to make it happen.

The bar has served up free turkey dinners to seniors in Garden City and surrounding cities for nearly two decades, with the help of community members who have donated almost all the food. The food is then cooked by staff at the Sports Venue, who donate their time to do so. 

Last year, the Venue cooked 97 turkeys and served more than 1,100 meals. 

This year, the Venue is asking for donations of turkeys, canned corn, canned green beans, turkey gravy, cranberry sauce, and Cool Whip. These donations can be dropped off at the bar at 6327 Middlebelt Rd. until Nov. 16.

The senior dinners will be served Nov. 20.

Keep an eye on the bar's Facebook page for details about the dinner.  

