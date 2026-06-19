Garden City bar shooting suspect found not guilty by a jury

The Brief A jury found a man in a shooting outside a bar in Garden City not guilty. Brian Lindsay is a CPL holder. He was the designated driver that night and was trying to back into a parking spot to pick up his girlfriend and friends.



A father and son were shot outside a Garden City bar in the early morning hours of New Year's Day. The man who pulled the trigger was charged with assault with intent to murder, but this week a jury found him not guilty.

Big picture view:

Brian Lindsay is a CPL holder. He was the designated driver that night and was trying to back into a parking spot to pick up his girlfriend and friends.

Surveillance video from the bar shows the father and son approaching the driver's side and pulling Lindsay from his car. He leans back and grabs his gun. They then move toward the back of the car, where Lindsay says he was beaten, first by the father, whom he says he shot in the head in self-defense. Several seconds later, he says the son jumped on top of him and beat him as well. Lindsay says he shot the son in the shoulder, again in self-defense.

Lindsay spent five months in jail. Initially, bond was set at $1 million, but Lindsay’s attorney says the security video from the bar tells the story. The jurors, who deliberated for six hours, told him after their not-guilty verdict that they saw that.

What they're saying:

Statement from the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office:

"This was a challenging case, but there are some cases that must be decided by a jury, and this was one of them. In coming back with a not guilty verdict, the jury determined that the case was not proven beyond a reasonable doubt."

The father is still in the hospital. The son testified at trial.

Watch FOX 2 Detroit LIVE: