Man stabbed to death near E. State Fair in Detroit
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DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are investigating a fatal stabbing early Monday morning near the Hazel Park border.
What we know:
The victim was stabbed to death in the area of Andover and E. State Fair sometime around or just before 5 a.m.
Police say the suspect is a white male who witnesses saw running from the scene.
What we don't know:
It is unclear what the circumstances of the stabbing were.
No further information has been released by Detroit police.
Stay with FOX 2 for more information as it becomes available.
The Source: Information for this report is from Detroit police.