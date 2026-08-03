Man stabbed to death near E. State Fair in Detroit

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The Brief A man was fatally stabbed in Detroit early Monday morning. The suspect is a white male who fled the scene.



Detroit police are investigating a fatal stabbing early Monday morning near the Hazel Park border.

What we know:

The victim was stabbed to death in the area of Andover and E. State Fair sometime around or just before 5 a.m.

Police say the suspect is a white male who witnesses saw running from the scene.

What we don't know:

It is unclear what the circumstances of the stabbing were.

No further information has been released by Detroit police.

Stay with FOX 2 for more information as it becomes available.