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Man stabbed to death near E. State Fair in Detroit

By David Komer
FOX 2 Detroit
Crime and Public Safety
Published August 3, 2026 6:27 AM EDT
Published August 3, 2026 6:27 AM EDT
article

The Brief

    • A man was fatally stabbed in Detroit early Monday morning.
    • The suspect is a white male who fled the scene. 

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are investigating a fatal stabbing early Monday morning near the Hazel Park border.

What we know:

The victim was stabbed to death in the area of Andover and E. State Fair sometime around or just before 5 a.m.

Police say the suspect is a white male who witnesses saw running from the scene.

What we don't know:

It is unclear what the circumstances of the stabbing were. 

No further information has been released by Detroit police.

Stay with FOX 2 for more information as it becomes available.

The Source: Information for this report is from Detroit police. 

Crime and Public SafetyDetroitDetroit Police Department