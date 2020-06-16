Gardner White adding 250 jobs to its workforce after Art Van closure

Gardner White is putting out the call for candidates. The furniture company says it's adding 250 jobs.

They have openings in customer service, sales, corporate, as well as drivers and warehouse positions.

They're also beefing up their benefits packages to appeal to those out of work or looking for a new career.

The company has 11 locations in southeast Michigan.

Over the next several months, in addition to bolstering its workforce, Gardner White will refine its in-store merchandising strategy, promotional plan and most importantly their product line-up.

“Furniture consumers are going to love what we have coming,” said president Rachel Stewart. “We’ll have new and improved products across all categories, more consumer-centric showrooms and a brand positioned to earn the trust of the furniture and mattress consumers Art Van left behind.”

For more information on Gardner White careers, click here.

