Gary Peters, John James hold virtual townhall in race for Michigan senate seat

Democratic Sen. Gary Peters and Republican candidate John James are speaking at a townhall in two separate segments on Wednesday.

The virtual townhall is hosted by the Detroit Regional Chamber and will be moderated by Opinion Editor Nolan Finley of the Detroit News and Stephen Henderson of DPTV and host on WDET 101.9.

Peters will speak first until 11:35, followed by James until 12:15 p.m. You can watch the town hall in the stream below.

This is Peters' first reelection campaign since his successful run in 2015. His opponent first ran for senate in 2018 before losing to Sen. Debbie Stabenow. James is a businessman and a veteran.