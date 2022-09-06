Gas prices hold steady in Michigan after months of falling costs

After months of declines in gas prices, the cost for a gallon appeared to hold stead over Labor Day weekend with Michigan drivers paying $3.83 a gallon on average.

Its 25 cents less than this time last month but 62 cents higher than this time last year.

It also comes out to about $57 to fill up a 15-gallon tank of gasoline, about $6 more than where prices were at their highest in November.

Demand went up a bit but is still much lower than where it was last week. Meanwhile, gas stocks fell by more than a million barrels.

"Michigan motorists saw an uptick in gas prices heading into Labor Day weekend," said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group. "Despite the slight increase, the Michigan state average held steady week over week."

The costs for gas on the global scale fell a bit upon reports of slowing economic growth over fears of a recession. And that's despite falling supply.

Compared to last week, Metro Detroit’s average daily gas price increased. Metro Detroit’s current average is $3.97 per gallon, about 3 cents more than last week’s average and 70 cents more than this same time last year.