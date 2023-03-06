Gas prices jump 17 cents for Metro Detroit drivers

Gas prices lurched up this week to $3.46 per gallon on average for regular unleaded fuel as Michigan drivers held their breath that costs don't go up more.

Over the week, gas prices went up 17 cents, costing drivers about $51 to fill up a 15-gallon tank of gas.

It's nowhere near the $78 that drivers were paying last June to fill up their tank of gas, but the conditions from last summer have drastically changed.

According to the Energy Information Administration, gas demand jumped as supplies tightened, causing the price to go up. There are predictions that demand for gas will be more robust this year than last year.

MORE: DTE Energy rolls out time-of-day rates -- What it means for electricity customers

"Michigan motorists are seeing much higher prices at the pump compared to last week," said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson for AAA. "If demand continues to grow, alongside tightening supply, drivers are likely to see gas prices continue to rise."

The most expensive gas is in Lansing at $3.48 a gallon and $3.47 in Ann Arbor. The cheapest gas is in Marquette at $3.35 a gallon.