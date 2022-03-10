Gas prices near me: Check Michigan prices by county

As gas prices continue to soar in Michigan and across the country, the cost nationally is getting closer and closer to $5 per gallon. Here in Michigan, we're paying, on average, $4.25 per gallon, as of March 10. But not all prices are equal.

That's why we're working to put the data at your fingertips. Gas prices could near $5 per gallon by the time we get into the busy summer months. Is it likely? Not particularly, but it could happen.

RELATED: Will gas stay above $4 this summer?

It seems we've been hitting record highs every day in Michigan. The effects of the Russian invasion in Ukraine has prompted a spike in gasoline costs everywhere, and Michigan is no different.

"Rising crude oil prices sent Michigan pump prices soaring to the highest prices since June of 2013," said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group. "Pump prices will likely continue to rise as crude prices continue to climb."

MORE: Michigan's gas tax: how much is on a gallon of gas?

As we all come to grips with the rising prices, we have an interactive map to track the average price per gallon based on county. While this doesn't exactly track down the cheapest prices for you, it does get you an idea of how much each county is paying. After all, we're all paying the same amount of federal and state taxes per gallon.

FOX 2 News app users, tap this link to see a closer view of the map and find prices near you.