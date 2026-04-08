Gas prices surge in Romulus near Metro Airport

The Brief Some gas stations in Michigan are not seeing price reductions following the Iran ceasefire. One station in Romulus near Metro Airport has gas priced at $5.25 per gallon, regular credit. AG Dana Nessel said in a statement that her office is looking into six stations around the state for price gouging.



Oil prices plummeted overnight after the Iran ceasefire was announced, but it is likely to take awhile for prices to actually drop.

The backstory:

Right now Triple-A says that the average price of gas in Michigan is $3.98 a gallon. At one gas station in Romulus it is almost $2 more than that.

The price at the pump is skyrocketing at a BP gas station near Detroit Metropolitan Airport with diesel $5.99 a gallon, $5.24 regular credit and $5.14 regular cash.

Earlier today, FOX 2 covered a gas giveaway on McNichols and Schaefer. People lined up for hours just to get some relief at the pump.

"It’s just a need, you’re talking about how gas prices is just skyrocketing," said Zeek Williams of community group New Era Detroit. "People need just about everybody we talked to in the line was appreciative."

Here at this BP, the steep prices are not scaring away customers - with some saying they just don't have a choice, needing to return rental vehicles filled up.

"It feels very bad," said one customer. "It kills me really. It kills a lot of people, a lot of people struggling are suffering these days. It’s hard to live it’s not how it used to be we’re looking for solutions. Donald Trump, I hope he fixes it soon."

"It's the convenience of the car rental return," said another customer. "I've got to fill up, head back to the airport and get back home."

FOX 2: "It’s about $5 to $6 here, that didn’t stop you from stopping here?"

"Not this time," he said. "Fortunately my job is paying for it so they've got to eat that."

We also heard from someone getting gas who did not want to go on camera, but they say these prices should be illegal.

FOX 2 reached out to the Michigan Attorney General's office and received a statement which says in part:

"The Michigan Consumer Protection defines price gouging as charging the consumer a price that is 'grossly in excess of the price at which similar property or services are sold.' Gas price fluctuations resulting from the Iran war do not, by themselves, establish grossly excessive pricing under the statute. To date, the Attorney General's Consumer Protection Team has received six complaints across the state related to gas price gouging since the Iran War."

FOX 2 contacted the owner of the BP gas station but he did not want to speak with us until he contacted his attorney.

Just up the street, another station has gas priced at $3.79 a gallon.

The Source: Information for this report is from interviews at a free gas giveaway and with customers at a Romulus gas station.



