Ann Arbor man faces charges of kidnapping after missing Iowa child was found in Michigan

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The Brief Berrien County Police say 23-year-old Daniyal Khan from Ann Arbor faces charges of second-degree kidnapping in connection to a missing child out of Iowa. On April 5, the Waterloo Police Department in Iowa requested an Amber Alert. The 12-year-old was found safe.



A child from Iowa was found safe in Michigan, as an Ann Arbor man faces charges of second-degree kidnapping.

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Berrien County Police say 23-year-old Daniyal Khan from Ann Arbor faces charges of second-degree kidnapping, indecent contact with a child and sexual exploitation of a minor.

On April 5, the Waterloo Police Department in Iowa requested an Amber Alert after a 12-year-old child went missing. Police say officials were told the suspect's vehicle had been found in Coloma Township, Michigan.

The 12-year-old was found safe.

What's next:

Waterloo police charged Khan in connection with the incident.

Khan was placed behind bars in Berrien County. It is unknown when he will be arraigned.