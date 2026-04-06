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Ann Arbor man faces charges of kidnapping after missing Iowa child was found in Michigan

By FOX 2 Staff
Published  April 6, 2026 11:01pm EDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 2 Detroit
article

The Brief

    • Berrien County Police say 23-year-old Daniyal Khan from Ann Arbor faces charges of second-degree kidnapping in connection to a missing child out of Iowa.
    • On April 5, the Waterloo Police Department in Iowa requested an Amber Alert.
    • The 12-year-old was found safe.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - A child from Iowa was found safe in Michigan, as an Ann Arbor man faces charges of second-degree kidnapping.

Big picture view:

Berrien County Police say 23-year-old Daniyal Khan from Ann Arbor faces charges of second-degree kidnapping, indecent contact with a child and sexual exploitation of a minor. 

On April 5, the Waterloo Police Department in Iowa requested an Amber Alert after a 12-year-old child went missing. Police say officials were told the suspect's vehicle had been found in Coloma Township, Michigan.

The 12-year-old was found safe. 

What's next:

Waterloo police charged Khan in connection with the incident.

Khan was placed behind bars in Berrien County. It is unknown when he will be arraigned.

Crime and Public SafetyAnn Arbor