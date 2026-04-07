Livonia family dog goes missing after being shot by 'scared' delivery driver

The Brief A delivery driver in Livonia said he was "scared" when he allegedly shot a family dog in Livonia. It happened in a subdivision off Farmington Road, south of 8 Mile. The driver, who is a CPL holder, stayed at the scene and told Livonia police.



A delivery driver shot a Livonia family’s dog because he was ‘scared,’ and now the pup is nowhere to be found.

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The Forma family has been searching for almost three days now. They hired a drone to try and find their dog, and still nothing. Adam Forma is the owner of the dog, named Daisy.

"I hate to say it, but I don’t expect a good outcome, and I just want closure of some sort," he said.

Meanwhile, there has been no sign of Daisy anywhere, and the Livonia family is lost without her. Her companion Lucy, who is deaf, is left sitting and waiting.

"She doesn’t know what to do. She just wants her friend back," Adam said.

Dig deeper:

Forma says Daisy was shot by a delivery driver contracted by Walmart on Easter Sunday.

"You’re in the middle of a residential neighborhood on a holiday afternoon, and you thought your best effort was to shoot my dog," Adam said.

It happened in a subdivision off Farmington Road, south of 8 Mile, in Livonia. The driver was delivering a forgotten package of marshmallow Peeps from Walmart while the family was gone.

It’s a mystery how Daisy even got out.

"Somebody opened the door. I may not have locked it, but the dogs can’t open the main door to the house," said Adam.

The driver, who is a CPL holder, stayed at the scene and told Livonia police he was "scared," then fired.

What's next:

Walmart owns the delivery service the driver worked for, the Spark delivery app, and they don’t prohibit drivers from legally carrying concealed weapons.

Walmart referred any comment to Livonia police.

"You shouldn’t get away with it. There should be some kind of repercussion," said Adam.

Adam and his family are asking people who live in the Livonia area to check under lawn furniture, back porches, and places like that to see if Daisy is hiding somewhere.

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