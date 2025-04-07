Gas prices tick down in metro Detroit after setting new high in 2025

The Brief Gas prices fell in Michigan after setting a new high in 2025 Drivers in Michigan are currently paying $3.23 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline The cost comes out to about $48 for a full 15-gallon tank of gas



After setting a new high for 2025, Michigan motorists will see their gas prices drop across the state this week.

It's about 21 cents more than this time last month, but much cheaper than costs that were around this time last year.

Big picture view:

Michigan motorists are paying an average of $3.23 per gallon of regular gas this week.

That's according to AAA, which tracks gas prices in Michigan. The average for a 15-gallon tank of gas this week comes out to about $48, which is about $9 less than the highest price that gas reached in 2024.

The drop in gas prices comes after the state set a new high in 2025 the cost of petrol.

Dig deeper:

According to AAA's spokesperson, gas prices could rise higher in the face of rising costs around the world.

"Drivers across Michigan are seeing the highest gas prices so far in 2025," said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group. "Pump prices will likely face upward pressure if gasoline stocks continue to decrease as oil prices increase."

Additionally, the volume of crude oil the U.S. has stocked up is down 4% from the five-year average for this time of year.

Related article

Local perspective:

The gas prices will vary depending on where one lives in Michigan.

The most expensive prices are in Benton Harbor and Ann Arbor, coming in around $3.28 a gallon.

The cheapest gas is in Traverse City at $3.04 a gallon, followed by Marquette in the Upper Peninsula, at $3.20 a gallon.