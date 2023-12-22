Gas station near Detroit Metro Airport ordered to stop price gouging

A gas station near Detroit Metro Airport received a cease-and-desist order from Michigan's attorney general for jacking up prices.

AG Dana Nessel said her office received complains about price gouging at the BP at 9201 Middlebelt Rd. Romulus. Nessel said the business was charging $1.50 or more per gallon compared to nearby gas stations.

A special agent from the department visited the area twice this past week to investigate the claims and found the price for regular unleaded gas for $4.74 per gallon, as much as $2 higher than prices at other gas stations.

Nessel said the gas station is violating the Michigan Consumer Protection Act and taking advantage of the location near the airport. The gas station is located across the street from rental car companies at Detroit Metro.

The gas station has until Jan. 8, 2024, to respond to the notice. Possible action includes a civil lawsuit or formal investigation.

"It is my hope this gas station will take this notice seriously and no further action will be necessary," Nessel said. "My office stands ready to investigate reports of businesses that attempt to take advantage of residents, especially during the holiday season."

Concerns about price gouging can be reported to the Consumer Protection Team:

P.O. Box 30213

Lansing, MI 48909

517-335-7599

Fax: 517-241-3771

Toll free: 877-765-8388

Online complaint form