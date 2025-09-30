Expand / Collapse search

Gator on Belle Isle? DNR investigating 'credible' alligator sighting on Belle Isle

By FOX 2 Staff
Published  September 30, 2025 6:52am EDT
Wild Nature
FOX 2 Detroit
(Photo courtesy of Lynn Blasey)

    • Geo-location data from a photo of an alligator confirms that the animal was on Belle Isle.
    • The Michigan DNR is now investigating the "credible and consistent" report.
    • The department also addressed claims about a boa constrictor on the island, saying that there is no evidence to support those rumors.

DETROIT (FOX 2) - The Michigan Department of Resources said it is investigating reports of an alligator on Belle Isle in Detroit.

According to the DNR, the gator hasn't been spotted by staff, but a photo of an alligator posted to social media included geo-location data from Belle Isle. They were alerted about the gator last Friday.

"The report is considered credible and consistent," the DNR said in a statement. 

Lynn Blasey, a Hamtramck resident who regularly visits Belle Isle, shared photos of the alligator after seeing it perched on a rock Sunday. She is not the first person to report the gator, but said she did alert the DNR about her sighting. 

(Photo courtesy of Lynn Blasey)

The DNR issued a warning that releasing wildlife into state parks is prohibited. It is also harmful "to the animal, the ecosystem, and public safety" because non-native animals can disrupt ecosystems and pose threats to visitors. 

What you can do:

The DNR is reminding people to not approach any wildlife. 

If you observe unusual wildlife activity, please report it immediately to the Report All Poaching hotline at 800-292-7800.

Dig deeper:

The DNR also said it is aware of social media rumors about a boa constrictor sighting on Belle Island. However, the department said no reports have been received about these alleged sightings, and no evidence supports the claims.

The Source: This information is from a Michigan Department of Resources statement.

