Gator on Belle Isle? DNR investigating 'credible' alligator sighting on Belle Isle

Geo-location data from a photo of an alligator confirms that the animal was on Belle Isle. The Michigan DNR is now investigating the "credible and consistent" report. The department also addressed claims about a boa constrictor on the island, saying that there is no evidence to support those rumors.



The Michigan Department of Resources said it is investigating reports of an alligator on Belle Isle in Detroit.

According to the DNR, the gator hasn't been spotted by staff, but a photo of an alligator posted to social media included geo-location data from Belle Isle. They were alerted about the gator last Friday.

"The report is considered credible and consistent," the DNR said in a statement.

Lynn Blasey, a Hamtramck resident who regularly visits Belle Isle, shared photos of the alligator after seeing it perched on a rock Sunday. She is not the first person to report the gator, but said she did alert the DNR about her sighting.

(Photo courtesy of Lynn Blasey)

The DNR issued a warning that releasing wildlife into state parks is prohibited. It is also harmful "to the animal, the ecosystem, and public safety" because non-native animals can disrupt ecosystems and pose threats to visitors.

What you can do:

The DNR is reminding people to not approach any wildlife.

If you observe unusual wildlife activity, please report it immediately to the Report All Poaching hotline at 800-292-7800.

Dig deeper:

The DNR also said it is aware of social media rumors about a boa constrictor sighting on Belle Island. However, the department said no reports have been received about these alleged sightings, and no evidence supports the claims.