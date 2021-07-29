General Motors is looking for Employees in Orion

Monday, July 26, in the Orion Visitor’s Center at 4555 Giddings Road in Lake Orion.

Orion Assembly is seeking people to fill 38 full-time and 18 temporary positions in the plant’s Material Department.

The plant will accept in-person applications from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

GM will continue to accept in-person applications each Monday thereafter until the positions are filled.

Candidates must be at least 18 years of age and eligible to work in the United States to apply.

Additionally, candidates must pass several assessments including a drug test and background check, which can take 2-4 weeks to complete.

If hired, Material Department employees will operate material handling equipment (fork truck or tugger) to load, unload, transfer and move materials within assembly plant; to put away product; and deliver parts to the assembly line.

Pay and benefits:

Base pay is $15 per hour.

Employees are eligible for health care and life insurance on their first calendar day of employment.

Visit: Orion Material Team Member