Generator safety: How to keep electricity running when the power goes out

This week's storms knocked power out to half of a million Michigan homeowners and businesses. Unfortunately, living in Michigan and losing power tend to go hand-in-hand. Gas-powered generators are almost to the point that they're not a luxury, they're a necessity.

If you're one of those who have purchased a gas-powered generator, there are a lot of things you should know.

First off, that warning sticker that came on your generator? Keep it. It's going to tell you everything you need to know every time you fire up the generator. Second, read the instructions. Seriously. Pay attention to them or you're going to find yourself struggling in the dark.

But beyond that, here are four safety tips to keep the electricity running to your fridge while keeping you and your family alive.

Generator should run outside

We know - we write about this one all the time but people still run their generators inside their homes, garages, or partially enclosed spaces.

Don't do that. That will create poisonous gas that can and will kill you and your family.

Keep the generator outside, at least 20 feet away from your home and far and away from doors and windows that could allow carbon monoxide inside your home.

Also, even if you're running a generator outside, buy a CO detector. If it sounds, it will alert you to poisonous gas inside your home.

Keep the generator dry

Do not use your generator in the rain or in wet conditions. Run it on a dry surface, under a canopy-like structure.

Also, if your hands are wet, don't touch the generator. Remember, this thing is making electricity for you and electricity and water do not mix.

Take care of the gasoline

If you need to refill, turn off the generator and let the engine cool off. Spilling gas on the parts of the engine could start a fire.

Also, store the fula in an approved can and use the exact type of fuel recommended on the instructions or label.

Don't overload your generator

This may seem obvious, but it's serious. Read the instructions and see how much power your generator can make. Then add up the power requirements of the appliances and devices – your fridge and other appliances will have a label that tells you how much power it needs.

Once you have all the power needs, then you can plug it – just make sure that your generator can make MORE energy than is required. This is because some appliances draw up to three times as much energy when first starting up.

Buy a built-in, whole-house generator

If you're serious about keeping the electricity and want to stay safe, get a whole-house generator installed. But those are much more expensive than a portable generator.

What to do if you see a downed wire:

If there is an emergency, such as a fire or you see a power line on an unoccupied car, first call 911 then call the power company. DTE Energy can be reached at 800-477-4747. Consumers Energy can be reached at 800-477-5050.

For non-emergency situations, you can report the wire to DTE online here.

Stay at least 20 feet from the wires. Do not touch the power lines or use an object to touch them. Do not drive over downed wires. Also, avoid touching anything the wire touches, such as a fence or a puddle.

Be sure to keep pets and children away from the lines, too.

If you are inside your vehicle and a wire falls on it, DTE says to stay inside and call 911.

However, if you must get out of the vehicle, DTE advises removing loose clothing, and getting out without touching the frame. Jump with your feet together to avoid touching the vehicle and ground at the same time. Do not remove your feet until you are at least 20 feet away from the vehicle.