Freeways around Metro Detroit are closed due to flooding Friday morning.

I-94 closures

Both sides of I-94 are closed from 8 Mile to Van Dyke

I-94 at Van Dyke (Photo: MDOT)

Eastbound I-94 at Michigan Avenue

Left lane blocked on WB I-94 at Cecil

I-75 closures

Southbound closed at I-696

I-275 closures

Southbound closed at I-94

Live traffic map: