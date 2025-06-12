Genesee County Sheriff hosts town hall tackling human trafficking with Chris Hansen

The Brief The Genesee County Sheriff hosted a star-powered town hall tackling sex trafficking. To Catch a Predator’s Chris Hansen and actress turned human trafficking advocate Marisol Nichols were part of the meeting. Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson says there’s no community that’s immune from it.



A battle is raging in Genesee County and across the nation as predators target and traffic children, sometimes in plain sight.

Local perspective:

The Genesee County Sheriff hosted a star-powered town hall tackling that threat, with To Catch a Predator’s Chris Hansen and actress turned human trafficking advocate Marisol Nichols.

With predators shifting their tactics, Genesee County’s G.H.O.S.T. team has had to shift, focusing more on tracking offenders hiding out online.

It’s a silent threat many families don’t even realize is happening until it’s too late.

Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson says there’s no community that’s immune from it. That reminder hit home during an intimate town hall in Holly on Thursday.

Renowned journalist Chris Hansen and actress and advocate Marisol Nichols joined the sheriff, warning families of the growing human trafficking crisis and fight against predators.

"Why would you think a school teacher or a gym teacher or another father or a coach is going after your kid?" said Marisol Nichols. "Because of the Internet, because of games, apps, social media, any part of it they can reach their child, period."

Dig deeper:

The trio shared details of a G.H.O.S.T. sting they went on Wednesday night in Genesee County, exposing three predators now behind bars.

"One drove an hour and a half to our operation here in Genesee County," said Swanson. "We are seeing people come from other countries that are here either illegally or, in last night’s case, on a work visa since 1994 out of El Salvador. These people that do this are doing it because it’s premeditated, it’s intentional, and to that point, that’s what needs to catch people’s attention."

The panel discussed the reality of more children and teens being groomed online, becoming victims of sextortion.

"I’ve sat with multiple sets of parents who’ve lost their children to suicide because of this," Chris Hansen told FOX 2. "The problem's not going away, so a big part of the solution is the relationship between parents and their children."

What's next:

Sheriff Swanson hopes this will help start those conversations at home.

"The game has changed, but we’ve changed with it," Swanson said.

The G.H.O.S.T. team says taking down just one predator can save at least 25 victims.

If you or someone you know needs help, contact your local police.