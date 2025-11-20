Gestational diabetes: Everything expecting moms need to know

The Brief About 1 in 10 pregnant women experience gestational diabetes. Cases are rising, but in many instances it is manageable with a change in diet. High blood sugar can lead to complications.



It's called gestational diabetes or high blood sugar during pregnancy.

The backstory:

Experts estimate the impact as many as one in 10 women in the US. The concern is complications with the baby — the good news is, it's pretty manageable, sometimes with just a change in diet.

The first thing to know is that gestational diabetes often doesn't bring any symptoms- that's why testing is needed.

"Gestational diabetes is characterized by mild elevations in glucose, so the classic symptoms of severe diabetes, increased thirst, increased urination, are not usually seen in gestational diabetes," said Jennifer Wyckoff, University of Michigan endocrinologist.

She says the concern is high blood sugar levels can lead to serious complications.

"High glucose during this time can lead to really large babies," she said. "It's more dangerous to deliver a large baby. (There are) higher risk of injuries for both the mom and the baby."

The rate of gestational diabetes has tripled over the last 30 years.

The condition is initially treated with diet, but sometimes insulin injections are required.

Most women will see their glucoses go back to normal immediately after delivery.

But the doctor says women with gestational diabetes do have a higher risk for type two diabetes in the future. So annual screening for diabetes is recommended.

"It's very important to get tested after pregnancy to make sure it's resolved," said Wyckoff. "But for about 50% of people, they will develop type two diabetes within 10 years because another stressor comes along, they either gain weight, or they change their activity level, or they get put on a medication that increases insulin resistance, etc.

So gestational diabetes should be thought of as a stress test and a predictor of who will develop type two diabetes later."

The doctor says screening for gestational diabetes before your next pregnancy is essential because high blood sugars in the first trimester can lead to birth defects- and that baby's heart is formed about 22 days after conception.