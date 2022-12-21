Girl Scouts taking pre-orders for iconic cookies, including highly anticipated Raspberry Rally

Calling all residents with a sweet tooth: the Girl Scouts of Southeast Michigan are taking orders for their iconic cookies.

A cookie line-up featuring 10 delicious options are up for pre-order, including Adventurefuls, Do-si-dos, Thin Mints, and of course Samoas. There's also the highly anticipated Raspberry Rally cookie.

The GSSEM announced it was kicking off its 2023 cooking selling season in a release Wednesday - though they warned deliveries would be delayed until mid-March next year to account for potential supply chain disruptions that are expected to continue causing problems.

Girl scouts will still be personally delivering cookies, holding booths, and offering supporters a way to donate.

MORE: Christmas cookie map: The most popular searches by state

"We all look forward to cookie season, as it’s such an exciting and fulfilling time of year," said Amanda Thomas GSSEM Deputy Chief Membership Officer. "It’s unfortunate that we’ve encountered another cookie shortage, however, we are working diligently to ensure that this girl-led, entrepreneurship program will be a success."

Here's the official cookie lineup:

Adventurefuls —$4.00

Lemon-ups —$4.00

Trefoils—$4.00

Do-si-dos—$4.00

Samoas—$4.00

Tagalongs—$4.00

Thin Mints—$4.00

Raspberry Rally —$4.00

Girl Scout S’mores—$6.00

Toffee-Tastic—$6.00

Cookies will be up for grabs through April 9.