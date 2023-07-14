Girls from underserved communities get exposure to STEM through DTE mentorship

While women are nearly half of the workforce in the United States, when it comes down to jobs in science, tech, engineering and math the 2021 US Census Bureau reported women held only 27 percent of STEM jobs compared to 73% of men.

It’s a STEM statistic worth highlighting.

"Every day we have pre-algebra, physics and drone," said Kourtney Griffin, 7th grader at University Middle School.

Robert Magee is the executive director for the Engineering Society of Detroit.

"We realized through all of the 15 accredited engineering schools in Michigan that there was a population missing when I visited the classroom back in 2015, underrepresented minority females: African Americans, Hispanics, American Indians."

All the more reason why creating STEM programs for girls, specifically in communities of color, is important.

Just ask Kourtney, who has big dreams.

"I want to be a physician," she said. "It’s a very fulfilling thing to know that I’m here, and a lot of people didn’t get this chance, and I’m able to get this chance."

In response to that void, the engineering society of Detroit launched a mentorship program aimed at filling it, and since day one DTE has been on board with their mission.

"It helps us grow the talent in Michigan whether they end up working at DTE Energy or work at other companies in the area. We love that they’re growing the talent here," said Elvana Hammoud, manager at DTE.

The Girls in Engineering Academy started with three girls. Now there is over 50 girls, many from communities of color.

"In 2017 we launched the first program for GEA - Girls in Engineering Academy. The reason we use academy is because it’s not a summer camp," said Magee.

"My older sisters, Victoria Tinch and Gabrielle Tinch, they’ve been inside this program and they told me so much fun things that they did here," said Katlyn Tinch, 6th grader Bates Academy. "I think it’s important to have a lot of knowledge so you can be able to do stuff for yourself."

Using year-round shadowing, learning, devloping, and fine tuning skills, the girls get an opportunity to do all that and more, while exploring what careers in STEM could be like, down the road.

"We want to make sure that the girls all around the table are contributing they have a lot to contribute, and we’re trying to make sure they get a chance to do that," Hammoud said.

For more information on the GEA mentorship program, go HERE



